Tenorio pledges support Philippine government

Acting Governor Ray Tenorio addressed the attack in Manila. "Of course, our prayers go out to the families and we hope that God helps each one of them in the recovery and in finding peace," he stated. "We support the government of the Philippines in their effort to keep peace and protect the citizens not only of the US, especially the people of Guam that go there for medical and other needs like visit their families, but also realize that terrorism in any form or any kind of attack on human life is something that we appall."

Tenorio spoke with the Philippines Consulate General's Office and said they are working to ensure those from Guam who may have been in that area at the time is safe.