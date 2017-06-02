Typhoon Preparedness Week ensures Guamanians are informed, ready

Better to be safe and ready. June 4th through the 10 has been declared Typhoon Preparedness Week. Acting Governor Ray Tenorio signed the proclamation Friday afternoon alongside staff with Guam Homeland Security and the National Weather Service.

A variety of events and workshops will be held during the week to ensure the community has things needed like an emergency kit and plan in place in the event of a typhoon.

It was in 2002 that the last storm, Typhoon Pongsona, hit the territory. Representatives from the outer islands are also on Guam to learn about the importance of being prepared in the event a typhoon rolls through our region.