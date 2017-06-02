Drug-sniffing dogs make sweep at Chief Brodie Elementary School

The second K-9 drug sweep at the Guam Department of Education turned up mixed results according to Deputy superintendent Chris Anderson. During the sweep that started just before 9am at Chief Brodie Elementary School on Thursday, Customs & Quarantine dogs reacted positively to two DOE employees. Anderson said the employees consented to a search, and no drugs were found.

He told KUAM News, "The K-9 units continued the search of the campus, they had a positive reaction to one of our rooms at Chief Brodie Elementary School used as an office space, so special deputy marshals went in conducted a search of the room and didn't find anything."

While no drugs were found, Anderson said the employees were tested in consistency with the department's Drug-Free Work Place Policy.