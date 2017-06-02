Clean audit for GSWA

The Guam Solid Waste Authority received a clean audit for Fiscal Year 2016. According to the audit findings, GSWA funds ended FY 2016 with an overall net loss of $549,000, which is dramatically lower than the $20.2 million loss the previous year.

The net loss came despite the operations fund net income of $3.6 million and retained earnings of $23.4 million. Two deficiencies were also noted, including a recommendation to improve the documentation for expenditures, and timely monitoring of receivables and periodic assessments for the allowance of doubtful accounts.