Pending FBI analysis could delay murder trial

It's a case of who done it. Both defendants blaming the other for the aggravated murder of Gilbert Alvarez Jr. The Mangilao man was found dead near the roadside earlier this year. Police tracked his stolen truck and located two suspects in connection to his death.

One of those men in court today - but the wait for FBI analysis likely to delay next week's scheduled trial.

Gilbert Alvarez Jr. was beaten and left for dead. Two men, Mallo Mangof Sally and A-Last Simiron, charged with aggravated murder. Because both defendants are blaming the other for the heinous crime, the court severed their cases - each to face a separate jury.

First up, Sally, who appeared in court today.

His appointed legal counsel, attorney Jay Arriola, a no-show, reportedly en-route to Guam from the states. After over an hour's wait, the court continued, hearing prosecution's renewed motion to push trial to late August.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown arguing - they've sent 90-percent of the physical evidence to the FBI who received the items late last month and need up to 90 days to provide analysis. According to Brown, the FBI's findings, specifically the DNA evidence could "benefit the defendant."

As reported, it was back in March when an early morning jogger discovered Alvarez along a Mangilao road. His death was a result of a skull fracture. The manner of death ruled a homicide.

According to court documents, Sally and Simiron encountered Alvarez at the Mangilao dugout. They asked him for a ride home and on the way, allegedly conspired to beat him and steal his truck. When Alvarez appeared lifeless, the two fled the scene and crashed the truck in Yigo.

Also in support of the government's motion to push back trial, Brown stated they recently learned Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola is very sick and come Monday when he's anticipated to take the stand, he'll be in the Philippines.

Although Judge Maria Cenzon stated she's inclined to grant the motion, she can't take action without defense counsel present.

A hearing is set for Monday to address the issues.