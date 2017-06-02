GWA releases water quality report

Guam Waterworks Authority released its 2016 annual Water Quality Report, which found the agency is 100 percent in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. Assistant General Manager of Compliance and Safety for GWA Paul Kempt said the test is done every year and summarizes the results of testing done for different compounds in Guam's water.

The report will be sent to all GWA customers in the mail and it is also available on the GWA website.