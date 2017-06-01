Emergency alert system test set for Monday

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
JP Torres Success Academy graduated a total of 52 students on Thursday, meaning 50 slots will likely open up for next school year.More >>
Don't be alarmed come Monday if you hear sirens in your village. Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will be testing the All Hazards Alert Warning System from 15 different location.More >>
Congratulations to Notre Dame High School's mock trial team. The team won the 2017 Larry Bakko Professionalism and Civility Award at the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Hartford, Connecticut.More >>
A man that led Guam police on a high speed chase before he was killed in a police shootout in April was hit by multiple gunshots.More >>
Post 6 inmates at the Department of Corrections had been walking freely outside of their cells the day detainee Justin Meno was found badly beaten inside the special housing unit’s east wing yard area.More >>
A Tumon purse snatching was unsuccessful thanks to a nearby G4S security guard. Jose Cruz, Jr. was on the job when he saw the suspect pull the purse off a woman waiting at the bus stop.More >>
