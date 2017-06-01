Emergency alert system test set for Monday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Emergency alert system test set for Monday

Posted:

Don't be alarmed come Monday if you hear sirens in your village. Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will be testing the All Hazards Alert Warning System from 15 different location. The sirens will be going off at various times between 10 o'clock in the morning to 12-noon.

Residents and motorists surrounding these sites can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the test, wailing sirens and warning sounds. Future tests of additional sites will be conducted on a quarterly basis. 

    •   
