GPD defends budget needs

When you call 911 in need of assistance, minutes could mean life or death. But how fast can you expect police on scene? That was just one of the topics up for discussion during GPD's budget hearing in front of lawmakers earlier this week.

Specifically, how many officers they'll need per precinct to ensure police response is under five minutes.

They crunched their numbers. And using data from Fiscal Year 2015, the Guam Police Department created a Patrol Matrix - how many officers they'll need at each of the four precincts to ensure response time is under five minutes.

Chief of Police JI Cruz said, "Understanding this demand allows us to understand the number of patrol officers needed in each precinct, which we acknowledge as our main effort. the guam police department built a matrix which measured the FY2015 demand total demand for 42,308 calls for service against the current supply of officers assigned to the four precincts."

A closer look at the numbers - The Tumon-Tamuning precinct may cover the smallest geographical land mass, but they're the highest demand in calls for service. Current manpower is only 5 officers per 12-hour shift. That means - if you called GPD, you may be waiting up to 16-minutes. Ideally, this precinct needs the highest number of officers on duty - a total of 16.

The second most called on precinct is also the most populated. Dededo currently operates with an average four officers on duty per shift. Expect a wait time close to 14-minutes. Ideally, the northern precinct would need 11 officers to reach optimum response times.

In the island's capitol, the Hagatna precinct would need 11 officers per shift. With only five patrolmen on duty, expect to wait over ten minutes for GPD's response.

Heading south -- while officers have longer drive times to get to the scene, the Agat precinct is currently operating closest to its fullest potential. Current manpower here is five officers with a wait time averaging just below 7 minutes.

Before lawmakers earlier this week, GPD presented their 39-million dollar budget request for FY2018, an increase of $1.4 million from the current fiscal year.

Part of the increase is justified by the need to expand the department, as outlined by Guam law. "GPD is recruiting sworn officers every fiscal year and mandated to train up to 40 police officer trainees per year over five years from FY2017 to FY2021 pursuant to Public Law 33-163," said Cruz.

According to Chief Cruz, we can expect as many as 43 new sworn officers on the streets soon.