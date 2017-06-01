Nissan's annual Flag Run starts in Upper Tumon

Bring your flags and wear your national colors with pride! Runners of all ages are invited to represent their nation at the 8th Annual Nissan 7.5k Flag Run. On June 10th, 2017, runners can tackle the challenging 7.5k Flag Run while families can enjoy a 2k fun run/walk.

Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam, Guam Girl Scouts, and Catholic Social Services.

Last year, race proceeds generated a grand total of $13,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam and Guam Girl Scouts. Awards will be presented to the top male/top female overall and top three division winners. The first 700 finishers will receive an event dry fit shirt.

Registration fees are $10 per person in advance. Race day registration costs are $12 per person. Participants may register at Nissan, Goody's Sporting Goods in Upper Tumon, Guam Girl Scouts, or Hornet Sports in Tamuning.