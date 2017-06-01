Swim meet for Special Olympics Guam this weekend - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Swim meet for Special Olympics Guam this weekend

Special Olympics Guam will be holding their 41st Annual Aquatics swimming competition tomorrow morning at the Hagatna Pool. The event will start at 9:00 am and is open to individuals with intellectual, learning and physical disabilities. Athletes ages 8 and above will be taking part in the different swim events.

Come out and show your support and cheer on all of this year's competitors.

