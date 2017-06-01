Credit-recovery program helps students catch up and graduate - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Credit-recovery program helps students catch up and graduate

Posted: Updated:

JP Torres Success Academy graduated a total of 52 students on Thursday, meaning 50 slots will likely open up for next school year. Principal Dexter Fullo said the credit-recovery program caters to students who are one to two years behind in the amount of credits needed for graduation.

Without the program, he said it's possible many of this year's graduates could have dropped out of high school. Fullo told KUAM News, "In terms of the program being expanded, the superintendent wants to see hard data first to see that these students are college and career ready. Surprisingly, if you interview some of our students, many of them already joined the military as soon as next week, many are going to UOG and GCC - college and career ready - and many have jobs."

School officials are currently conducting interviews for the limited spaces available at JP Torres for next school year, adding well over 200 students are eligible for the program.

