ND mock trial team shines in mainland competition - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

ND mock trial team shines in mainland competition

Posted: Updated:

Congratulations to Notre Dame High School's mock trial team. The team won the 2017 Larry Bakko Professionalism and Civility Award at the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Hartford, Connecticut.

The award is presented to the team who displays integrity and fair play both inside and outside of the courtroom during the two-day championship.

The royal mock trial team was the only one out of 46 teams nationwide to receive the award.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Credit-recovery program helps students catch up and graduate

    Credit-recovery program helps students catch up and graduate

    JP Torres Success Academy graduated a total of 52 students on Thursday, meaning 50 slots will likely open up for next school year.

    More >>

    JP Torres Success Academy graduated a total of 52 students on Thursday, meaning 50 slots will likely open up for next school year.

    More >>

  • Emergency alert system test set for Monday

    Emergency alert system test set for Monday

    Don't be alarmed come Monday if you hear sirens in your village. Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will be testing the All Hazards Alert Warning System from 15 different location. 

    More >>

    Don't be alarmed come Monday if you hear sirens in your village. Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will be testing the All Hazards Alert Warning System from 15 different location. 

    More >>

  • ND mock trial team shines in mainland competition

    ND mock trial team shines in mainland competition

    Congratulations to Notre Dame High School's mock trial team. The team won the 2017 Larry Bakko Professionalism and Civility Award at the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Hartford, Connecticut.

    More >>

    Congratulations to Notre Dame High School's mock trial team. The team won the 2017 Larry Bakko Professionalism and Civility Award at the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Hartford, Connecticut.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly