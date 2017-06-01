Only small portion of mayors using program to combat zika virus

A tire-shredding program meant to protect against mosquito-borne illnesses like zika is ending this month, but only a fraction of village mayors benefitting from the program have put it to use.

It's a potentially crippling mosquito-borne illness that has raised concerns worldwide. Zika outbreaks have plagued Asia and the Pacific, including neighboring countries such as the Philippines. One major concern about the disease is that it has been linked with serious developmental diseases in babies such as microcephaly . Public Health Emergency Manager Patrick Lujan said in an effort to avoid the possibly devastating effects on the community, public health officials are taking steps to reduce the chances of a zika outbreak in Guam.

"With that, we worked with the mayor's council to develop a tire-shredding campaign," explained Lujan.

The tire-shredding campaign is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and aims to reduce mosquito breeding grounds in residential areas. Because tires hold water, they are considered a potential breeding ground and can hold large amounts of mosquito eggs. Mosquitoes don't only transmit viruses like zika, but also other diseases including dengue fever and chikungunya.

"Of course, there's no confirmed cases here in Guam with that but with Guam being a hub in Asia, with the travelers, we're always on guard, not only for zika but any type of infectious disease working closely with quarantine stations throughout Asia and of course with us being so close to the region, this is just one project that allows us to be proactive," he said.

And while some mayors have been taking advantage of the program that started earlier this year, Lujan confirmed that only 5 of the 19 village mayors have used the program so far. The federal funds for the program will expire in the next four weeks.

"The federal moneys have to be used by June 30th and so we're closely monitoring with the vendor to make sure that these villages are using their moneys. Those who may not have been using their money until mid-June, we'll go ahead and distribute it to other mayors who are willing to use it," he said.

Residents looking to get rid of tires in their back yards or near their homes should call their village mayors to find out how they can avail of the federal program. Lujan adds its meant to address residential areas and not illegal dump sites. In addition to the tire-shredding program, he adds public health is taking other proactive steps to protect against potential outbreaks including continual monitoring and communicable disease training with local airlines.