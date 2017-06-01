Bordallo "strongly condemns" Manila attack

There are contradictory reports now from Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa who now says it was a lone gunman and that he does bot believe ISIS was involved in the incident at Resorts World Manila. This conflicts with eyewitnesses who said they saw multiple masked gunmen.

Commenting on the incident at Resorts World Manila Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo issued the following statement: “I strongly condemn the apparent terrorist attack against Resorts World Manila. The hotel remains on lockdown while authorities work to bring the situation under control. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the guests, employees, and visitors of Resorts World Manila. I know that Resorts World Manila is a favorite location for many foreign visitors, including many from Guam, and my office stands ready to assist any constituents on Guam trying to contact their loved ones in Manila through the U.S. State Department. This senseless violence cannot continue.”

Constituents who are not able to contact family members at Resorts World Manila may reach out to Congresswoman Bordallo’s District Office at 477-4272 for assistance to reach the U.S. State Department.

Resorts World Manila spokesperson Kathy Mercado says guests are safe and accounted for. RWM is "asking for prayers in this difficult time." Reports said there were multiple gunshots and explosions heard. RWM says they dont know how masked armed gunman or gunmen breached security. It's under review.