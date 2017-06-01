ISIS claims responsibility for suspected terrorist attack in Philippines

A suspected terrorist attack has taken place at the Resorts World Manila in Pasay, Metro Manila in the Philippines. ISIS has claimed responsibility, according to Philippine media coverage.

There are four reported casualties and patrons could be seen running and screaming after gunshots and explosions were heard. One witness who said he was seeking shelter in the facility said the second floor of the casino was filled with smoke he could barely see.

@philredcross already transported 3 patients of Resorts World Manila incident to San Juan De Dios Hosp and St.Lukes Global. pic.twitter.com/ZfZyrkYY2n — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) June 1, 2017

Police SWAT teams are on-site securing the area. The Belmont hotel at the opposite end of the complex which is on lockdown.

The Incident began before midnight in the Philippines (2am Guam time). The US Embassy tweeted a warning to Americans to avoid the area and monitor local news.

The assailants reportedly are dressed in black with black masks.

Resorts World Manila issued a statement saying it is working to ensure safety of guests.