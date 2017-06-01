72nd victim names former priest Raymond Cepeda, Santa Barbara Catholic Church

He was victim to his confirmation teacher. 48-year-old R.Q. alleges his predator was former priest Father Raymond Cepeda from Santa Barbara Catholic Church. R.Q. was only 14 or 15 years old at the time of the abuse. After performing community service hours, R.Q. alleges the priest forced him to stay afterward where the priest performed oral sex on him and touch his private parts. This happened regularly, almost every Saturday. Other times, the priest would force the boy to ride home with him and drive him to a secluded area where he would be sexually molested. Cepeda was eventually defrocked. R.Q. is represented by attorney David Lujan. He's seeking $5 million in damages.