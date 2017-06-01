Terminated yet no complaint was ever filed; DPW former employee fights for his job back

A former Department of Public Works employee is fighting to get his job back. Joseph Acfalle, who has worked with DPW since 2006, was terminated following an incident with a co-worker earlier this year. Though no complaint was ever filed against Acfalle, his GFT Union field representative tells KUAM the classified government worker was fired by federal receiver GBB and argues that GBB is not his employer.

"Note that for the record, management according to the employee's position is not present, DPW is not here," stated GFT Union field rep Dan Del Priore, to which CSC legal counsel John Nowakowski responded, "Cases don't get dismissed at the first status call." "We ask that it be so," returned Del Priore.

A second status call hearing is set for June 8th. We should note, Acfalle has an ongoing criminal case against him in the local court. In November of last year, he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and simple stalking after he allegedly attacked a woman at a grocery story.