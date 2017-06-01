Could we see double-session at Sanchez High?

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
He was victim to his confirmation teacher. 48-year-old R.Q. alleges his predator was former priest Father Raymond Cepeda from Santa Barbara Catholic Church. R.Q. was only 14 or 15 years old at the time of the abuse. After performing community service hours, R.Q. alleges the priest forced him to stay afterward where the priest performed oral sex on him and touch his private parts. This happened regularly, almost every Saturday.
A former Department of Public Works employee is fighting to get his job back. Joseph Acfalle, who has worked with DPW since 2006, was terminated following an incident with a co-worker earlier this year.
We know a lot of you have been asking and we've got an answer! They were processed today and $1 million in tax refunds will likely be placed in the mail on Friday.
It's a historic occasion for Guam's newest credit recovery high school. Today, JP Torres Success Academy held its first graduation ceremony at the Nikko Hotel, graduating a total of 52 students.
A special tribute to "Big John" Tedtaotao was held in Umatac today. Tedtaotao was a local icon, who before his passing in January, was often seen entertaining tourists and locals alike at Fort Soledad with his carabao "Betsy".
The Church responds to the latest allegations of clergy sex abuse. In a press release from the Archdiocese of Agana, Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes says they continue to pray for all victims of abuse.
