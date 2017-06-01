Could we see double-session at Sanchez High?

Whether or not Simon Sanchez High School goes to double session next year is dependent on what action senators take on two bills that went up for a public hearing on Thursday afternoon. Double-session is on the table and superintendent Jon Fernandez is trying to avoid it.

He said, "I'm talking about parents who are working who have a schedule to go to work get off of work, have to deal with different sessions, maybe different siblings who might be going to an early sesin or late session, all of the things they will have to deal with on a day to day basis, that's the burden that we place on them."

But in order to dodge that bullet, the department needs the legislature's help. Senators have put two options on the table that each address issues at the Home of the Sharks in different ways. Bill 87 would fund immediate repairs to Simon Sanchez High School while bill 35 would use the same amount of money to instead fund an architectural and engineering plan for the new school.

Education officials made it clear they were in favor of Bill 87. However Bill 35's author senator Mike San Nicolas put DOE under fire, noting, "When are we going to start hearing from DOE on measures that are actually seeking to solve your problems, this body is making a concerted effort to get DOE the resources it needs to fix the issues that are holding you back. And the only time you're showing up and testifying and passing resolutions is to in my mind, light a match under $430,000 for a two-year repair - that's going to get torn down."

The fireworks drew criticism from Senator Joe San Agustin, who questioned, "Did he reach out and ask them for their support? Or did he just introduce a bill and hope that everybody would agree to it? And that's not how you do business."

San Agustin also noted Bill 35 was painted as problematic in a recent opinion from the Attorney General. In a letter to Speaker BJ Cruz, the AG said if Bill 35 passes, the already lengthy and delayed procurement process may need to start over. Despite knowing the critical needs at Simon Sanchez too well, teacher Andri Baynum said he's had enough.

"Your solution to spend close to half a million dollars to temporarily shore up the schools so we can to educate the students in a facility that is fraught with structural defects is counterproductive to the mission and intention of your bill," he explained.

Meanwhile, Fernandez said the department will do what it can, saying, "If needed, I will go beg the governor for money just like I'm here begging the legislature for money, that's the position that we're in as the department. We don't have our own independent source of revenue so we are going to look to those of you in those positions to help us find those solutions."