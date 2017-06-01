Urquizu's GFT union field rep wants fired officer reinstated at DepCor

It's the first time former Department of Corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu's appeal went before the Civil Service Commission. But, his GFT Union field representative is already looking to have the case thrown out and Urquizu reinstated with the department.

We've heard his story all week: ex-corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu spoke out about how the Department of Corrections was wrong when they fired him. He was the officer who found detainee Justin Meno badly beaten in the Post 6 yard area in March. Though Urquizu didn't attend his first status call hearing, GFT union field rep Robert Koss went before the commission Thursday afternoon on his behalf.

Koss said, "There are some procedural matters. The employee suffered a 20-day administrative leave without pay prior to his dismissal. That is essentially code for a suspension." Koss arguing Urquizu was disciplined twice for the same incident.

Urquizu contends he did everything he could to help Meno, while at the same time protected himself from becoming a victim, as well.

As we reported, inmates at the time were all let out of their cells after the wing was apparently flooded.

But, Koss also told the commission DepCor has yet to process Urquizu's termination paperwork, saying, "At minimum these things need to happen and they need to happen when they should have been done by now. Failure to prosecute - the department has not processed the dismissal of the employee nor did they bother to appear at the commission here today so it does appear they are not pursuing the matter from my perspective."

As for DepCor, prison officials told the commission director Tony Lamorena is currently off island. The deputy director Kate Baltazar is acting director, however, the department has yet to respond to any of Koss' concerns expressed today.

But if there is no one representing DepCor at the second status call hearing on June 13th, Koss says he will move to have Urquizu's termination rescinded. Talks already in motion to have the case dismissed, as Koss said, "A dismissal would mean voiding of the adverse action that's taken against him and would have the effect of restoring the employee retroactive of his employment."

The department fired Urquizu for refusal or failure to perform his duties and responsibilities, insubordination and other misconduct, a conclusion Koss says just doesn't add up. "This is the very first time he's faced any type of disciplinary action. Typically the government requires progressive discipline and there isn't in this case and after reading their files, I don't see malfeasance. I see an individual who was trying to do what he was tasked to do and under very adverse circumstances," he said.

Urquizu has asserted his rights to have the hearing on the merits for his appeal begin in the next 120 days.

Meantime, DepCor's Lt. MaryHelen Lizama who got a letter of reprimand for failing to secure the crime scene is scheduled to appear before the commission on June 6.