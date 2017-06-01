$1M more in tax refunds likely coming Friday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

$1M more in tax refunds likely coming Friday

Posted: Updated:

We know a lot of you have been asking and we've got an answer! They were processed today and $1 million in tax refunds will likely be placed in the mail on Friday. According to the Governor's Office a bulk of the tax refunds will be for previous filings that have since cleared.

Refunds are being paid up until February 6.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 72nd victim names former priest Raymond Cepeda, Santa Barbara Catholic Church

    72nd victim names former priest Raymond Cepeda, Santa Barbara Catholic Church

    72nd victim names former priest Raymond Cepeda, Santa Barbara Catholic Church

    He was victim to his confirmation teacher. 48-year-old R.Q. alleges his predator was former priest Father Raymond Cepeda from Santa Barbara Catholic Church. R.Q. was only 14 or 15 years old at the time of the abuse. After performing community service hours, R.Q. alleges the priest forced him to stay afterward where the priest performed oral sex on him and touch his private parts. This happened regularly, almost every Saturday. 

    More >>

    He was victim to his confirmation teacher. 48-year-old R.Q. alleges his predator was former priest Father Raymond Cepeda from Santa Barbara Catholic Church. R.Q. was only 14 or 15 years old at the time of the abuse. After performing community service hours, R.Q. alleges the priest forced him to stay afterward where the priest performed oral sex on him and touch his private parts. This happened regularly, almost every Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Terminated yet no complaint was ever filed; DPW former employee fights for his job back

    Terminated yet no complaint was ever filed; DPW former employee fights for his job back

    Terminated yet no complaint was ever filed; DPW former employee fights for his job back

    A former Department of Public Works employee is fighting to get his job back. Joseph Acfalle, who has worked with DPW since 2006, was terminated following an incident with a co-worker earlier this year.

    More >>

    A former Department of Public Works employee is fighting to get his job back. Joseph Acfalle, who has worked with DPW since 2006, was terminated following an incident with a co-worker earlier this year.

    More >>

  • $1M more in tax refunds likely coming Friday

    $1M more in tax refunds likely coming Friday

    We know a lot of you have been asking and we've got an answer! They were processed today and $1 million in tax refunds will likely be placed in the mail on Friday.

    More >>

    We know a lot of you have been asking and we've got an answer! They were processed today and $1 million in tax refunds will likely be placed in the mail on Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly