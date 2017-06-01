Major bust in Agat reveals drugs, cash - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Major bust in Agat reveals drugs, cash

Posted: Updated:

There are new details to report into that major drug bust in Agat this week. The drug trail led investigators to that major find in what turned out to be a total of $27,000 in meth.

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs in his car and home, and even more in cold hard cash. 40-year-old Benjie Bio Bustillo made his first court appearance following his arrest on Tuesday. Prosecutor Thomas Neuman recommending a whopping $50,000 cash bail be posted in order for Bustillo to get out of jail.

"Multiple first degree felonies that are listed based on the peoples declaration, there was a large amount of suspected drugs that were found on the defendant that I would argue would pose a risk to the community," Neuman announced today in court.

According to court documents, police executed a search on Bustillo's car. Hidden in his car's bed liner - 30-gross grams of methamphetamine. At $500 per gram, that's a street value of $15,000. On him, documents state he was also carrying 55-hundred dollars in cash. But the drugs and money trail didn't stop there.

Authorities then searched his Agat home. Inside - another 24-grams of meth, 20-grams of marijuana, and $170,000 in cash. All that money - and no job - according to Bustillo, who answered to Magistrate Judge Alberto Tolentino earlier Thursday afternoon.

Bastillo told His Honor that he didn't have a lawyer, that he's not working, and that he's lived on Guam all his life.  Bustillo faces drug charges with intent to deliver, all as felonies. He was appointed the public defender and remains behind bars on $50,000 cash bail.

Bustillo's arrest was part of efforts of the Guam Police Department's Mandana Drug Task Force to reduce and eliminate the distribution and use of illegal drugs in Guam. According to police the case remains open and an investigation is ongoing.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 72nd victim names former priest Raymond Cepeda, Santa Barbara Catholic Church

    72nd victim names former priest Raymond Cepeda, Santa Barbara Catholic Church

    72nd victim names former priest Raymond Cepeda, Santa Barbara Catholic Church

    He was victim to his confirmation teacher. 48-year-old R.Q. alleges his predator was former priest Father Raymond Cepeda from Santa Barbara Catholic Church. R.Q. was only 14 or 15 years old at the time of the abuse. After performing community service hours, R.Q. alleges the priest forced him to stay afterward where the priest performed oral sex on him and touch his private parts. This happened regularly, almost every Saturday. 

    More >>

    He was victim to his confirmation teacher. 48-year-old R.Q. alleges his predator was former priest Father Raymond Cepeda from Santa Barbara Catholic Church. R.Q. was only 14 or 15 years old at the time of the abuse. After performing community service hours, R.Q. alleges the priest forced him to stay afterward where the priest performed oral sex on him and touch his private parts. This happened regularly, almost every Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Terminated yet no complaint was ever filed; DPW former employee fights for his job back

    Terminated yet no complaint was ever filed; DPW former employee fights for his job back

    Terminated yet no complaint was ever filed; DPW former employee fights for his job back

    A former Department of Public Works employee is fighting to get his job back. Joseph Acfalle, who has worked with DPW since 2006, was terminated following an incident with a co-worker earlier this year.

    More >>

    A former Department of Public Works employee is fighting to get his job back. Joseph Acfalle, who has worked with DPW since 2006, was terminated following an incident with a co-worker earlier this year.

    More >>

  • $1M more in tax refunds likely coming Friday

    $1M more in tax refunds likely coming Friday

    We know a lot of you have been asking and we've got an answer! They were processed today and $1 million in tax refunds will likely be placed in the mail on Friday.

    More >>

    We know a lot of you have been asking and we've got an answer! They were processed today and $1 million in tax refunds will likely be placed in the mail on Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly