Major bust in Agat reveals drugs, cash

There are new details to report into that major drug bust in Agat this week. The drug trail led investigators to that major find in what turned out to be a total of $27,000 in meth.

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs in his car and home, and even more in cold hard cash. 40-year-old Benjie Bio Bustillo made his first court appearance following his arrest on Tuesday. Prosecutor Thomas Neuman recommending a whopping $50,000 cash bail be posted in order for Bustillo to get out of jail.

"Multiple first degree felonies that are listed based on the peoples declaration, there was a large amount of suspected drugs that were found on the defendant that I would argue would pose a risk to the community," Neuman announced today in court.

According to court documents, police executed a search on Bustillo's car. Hidden in his car's bed liner - 30-gross grams of methamphetamine. At $500 per gram, that's a street value of $15,000. On him, documents state he was also carrying 55-hundred dollars in cash. But the drugs and money trail didn't stop there.

Authorities then searched his Agat home. Inside - another 24-grams of meth, 20-grams of marijuana, and $170,000 in cash. All that money - and no job - according to Bustillo, who answered to Magistrate Judge Alberto Tolentino earlier Thursday afternoon.

Bastillo told His Honor that he didn't have a lawyer, that he's not working, and that he's lived on Guam all his life. Bustillo faces drug charges with intent to deliver, all as felonies. He was appointed the public defender and remains behind bars on $50,000 cash bail.

Bustillo's arrest was part of efforts of the Guam Police Department's Mandana Drug Task Force to reduce and eliminate the distribution and use of illegal drugs in Guam. According to police the case remains open and an investigation is ongoing.