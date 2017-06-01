JP Torres Success Academy celebrates first graduating class - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

JP Torres Success Academy celebrates first graduating class

Posted:

It's a historic occasion for Guam's newest credit recovery high school. Today, JP Torres Success Academy held its first graduation ceremony at the Nikko Hotel, graduating a total of 52 students.

Principal Dexter Fullo told KUAM News, "It's an extremely proud moment for our students who decided and chose to be here and make a better life for themselves had this not happened, had the superintendent not put this vision into place, the unfortunate truth is that these 52 students may have dropped out of school."

Graduates range from the ages of 18 to 23 years old, and unlike typical students at DOE, many have had to overcome substantial challenges and adversity to finish their high school education.

