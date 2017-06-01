Umatac community honors late beloved carabao handled "Big John" - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Umatac community honors late beloved carabao handled "Big John"

A special tribute to "Big John" Tedtaotao was held in Umatac today. Tedtaotao was a local icon, who before his passing in January, was often seen entertaining tourists and locals alike at Fort Soledad with his carabao "Betsy".

Tedtaotao's family along with Umatac Mayor Johnny Quinata took the Hafa Adai Pledge, and were presented with limited edition Hafa Adai spirit ambassador coins. Dom San Gil also took the pledge and installed a display known as the heart of big John and Betsy at Fort Soledad.

The display was painted by Josh Agerstrand and moved to Umatac in his honor.

