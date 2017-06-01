Man attacks woman in Tumon parking lot; Police asking public's help

Guam police are looking for a man involved in a strong-arm robbery in Tumon early Thursday.

It happened around 1:40 am in the parking lot of the Hyatt hotel. Police say a woman had just parked her car in the hotel parking garage when she stepped out of her car, and a man walked up to her. He then tried to grab her purse, but the woman refused to let go. That's when the suspect pushed her head and shoulder forcing her to fall to the ground. Investigators say the suspect continued to push the victim's head into the ground, as she screamed for help. Hotel staff rushed over to assist and tried to stop her attacker. However, he got away with her purse. Medics treated the woman who complained of pain to her head, neck, and knee.

The suspect is described as being a Micronesian man with a heavy built, black hair and last seen wearing a white tank top and dark pants. Police say he drove away from the scene in a gold Mitsubishi Montero with Guam license plate SJ 2752. Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police at 472-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.