Archdiocese of Agana fully supports Bill 50, discourages gambling

He was victim to his confirmation teacher. 48-year-old R.Q. alleges his predator was former priest Father Raymond Cepeda from Santa Barbara Catholic Church. R.Q. was only 14 or 15 years old at the time of the abuse. After performing community service hours, R.Q. alleges the priest forced him to stay afterward where the priest performed oral sex on him and touch his private parts. This happened regularly, almost every Saturday.

A former Department of Public Works employee is fighting to get his job back. Joseph Acfalle, who has worked with DPW since 2006, was terminated following an incident with a co-worker earlier this year.

Terminated yet no complaint was ever filed; DPW former employee fights for his job back

We know a lot of you have been asking and we've got an answer! They were processed today and $1 million in tax refunds will likely be placed in the mail on Friday.

It's a historic occasion for Guam's newest credit recovery high school. Today, JP Torres Success Academy held its first graduation ceremony at the Nikko Hotel, graduating a total of 52 students.

A special tribute to "Big John" Tedtaotao was held in Umatac today. Tedtaotao was a local icon, who before his passing in January, was often seen entertaining tourists and locals alike at Fort Soledad with his carabao "Betsy".

Man attacks woman in Tumon parking lot; Police asking public's help

Guam police are looking for a man involved in a strong-arm robbery in Tumon early Thursday. It happened around 1:40 am in the parking lot of the Hyatt hotel. Police say a woman had just parked her car in the hotel parking garage when she stepped out of her car, and a man walked up to her. He then tried to grab her purse, but the woman refused to let go. That's when the suspect pushed her head and shoulder forcing her to fall to the ground. Investigators say the suspect continue... More >>