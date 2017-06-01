Archdiocese of Agana fully supports Bill 50, discourages gambling

Archdiocese of Agana fully supports Bill 50, discourages gamblin - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

The Archdiocese of Agana gives its full support for Bill 50, legislation that would end casino gambling at the island's Liberation Day carnival. This according to written testimony from Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes which was submitted to the Guam Legislature last month. The Church discourages gambling because of its proven capacity to destroy individuals, families and entire communities. Byrnes further commends the legislation because it's a "bold move to reverse a culture of recklessness and obsession which we see has been growing on our island." Last month, lawmakers unanimously passed Bill 50. Governor Eddie Calvo has until June 7th to take action on the measure.

