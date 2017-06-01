Hearing on Mark Charfauros' appeal to begin this month

A hearing on the merits for former police colonel Mark Charfauros will begin this month. The Civil Service Commission will start discussing Charfauros' demotion appeal on June 22nd.

It's estimated the case could take a month to complete with the commissioners proposed judgment anticipated by mid-August. Charfauros is appealing his demotion and termination that followed an incident in Agat last Christmas Eve where he was caught on camera yelling at junior officers who were responding to a report of illegal fireworks. The commission during the last hearing denied his request to consolidate both appeals. A status call hearing is also set for June 13th to start scheduling a hearing for his termination appeal.