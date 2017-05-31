Airport cop indicted for 2016 shooting makes first court appearance

Nearly a year later and parties in a hot pursuit that ended in gunfire made their first court appearance today. Airport Police Officer Vincent R.Q. Castro faces felony aggravated assault charges and reckless conduct. The alleged victim, in this case, Joshua John Untalan Mesa also facing charges of theft by receiving stolen property, assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence of controlled substance with injuries, and eluding a police officer, to name a few.

Both men were indicted earlier this month and scheduled to answer to the charges today. While Castro was given more time to secure an attorney, Mesa pleaded not guilty to the charges. As reported, Mesa was operating a motorcycle when he allegedly led airport police officers on a chase from Tiyan to Harmon. Castro allegedly shot at Mesa, causing him to crash. Mesa sustained an injury to his lower back as a result. Although KUAM files show the airport investigated Castro's conduct and cleared him of any wrongdoing, both men are set to appear in court again next month.