Commission questions training for DepCor guards

A former corrections officer crying foul over his termination is set to go before the Civil Service Commission on Thursday. His emotional interview with KUAM has many of you the community talking, and the Guam Peace Officers Standards and Training commission now questioning if the guards at DepCor are receiving adequate training.

Fighting for his job, Benjamin Urquizu said, "This is what they do to those who...I put my heart and soul into that job and I am proud of that uniform and now I got my fellow officers there facing the same thing and now I'm not there to at least help." The former corrections officer in an exclusive interview with KUAM on Tuesday speaking out about the horror he stumbled upon in March in the Post 6 yard area.

He found detainee Justin Meno brutally beaten, saying, "I can see an individual who is unidentifiable, hogtied and I can't do nothing so now I am scared and worried, I got inmates behind me. I'm by myself down there." He called for backup once he safely made it out of the range where several inmates had been walking freely.

According to the department's standard operating procedures, the special housing unit should be manned 24/7 by no less than five corrections officers. Urquizu says he along with another junior officer had been the only ones working at the time he found Meno bloody and on the ground.

DepCor terminated him citing refusal or failure to perform his duties and responsibilities, insubordination and other misconduct.

POST Commission chair and former DepCor director Bob Camacho said, "Were they adequately trained to perform their duties?" That interview now has some questioning the results of the internal affairs investigation and the training provided to DepCor officers.

POST Commission chair and former DepCor director Bob Camacho says the commission could discuss the issue during its next meeting. "We can bring up the issue whether or not the officers are trained or whether or not the investigators conducting the investigation are trained to go through the crime scene and secure it," he said.

As we reported, Lieutenant MaryHelen Lizama is also appealing her letter of reprimand received for not securing the crime scene. In the meantime, Urquizu is set to go before the Civil Service Commission tomorrow afternoon.

Detainee Justin Meno remains at GMH in stable condition. He was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment today, but the hearing was once again continued.

Depending on his progress he could appear before a judge on June 14.