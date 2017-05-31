GFD defends their $38 million budget request for FY2018

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
With just days until trial, defense motions for the case against Mark Smith and Glenn Wong to be dismissed on grounds the government failed to provide discovery.More >>
With just days until trial, defense motions for the case against Mark Smith and Glenn Wong to be dismissed on grounds the government failed to provide discovery.More >>
It's going to be a night you don't want to miss. The stage is coming together at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park in Tumon for the 4th annual Lotte Duty Free Guam LIVE international music festival.More >>
It's going to be a night you don't want to miss. The stage is coming together at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park in Tumon for the 4th annual Lotte Duty Free Guam LIVE international music festival.More >>
Ex-GPD commander Mark Charfauros will go before the Civil Service Commission tomorrow. Charfauros is appealing his demotion and termination that followed an incident in Agat last Christmas Eve where he was caught on camera yelling at junior officers.More >>
Ex-GPD commander Mark Charfauros will go before the Civil Service Commission tomorrow. Charfauros is appealing his demotion and termination that followed an incident in Agat last Christmas Eve where he was caught on camera yelling at junior officers.More >>
90-year old Guadalupe Santos Perez became the first person to receive an honorary high school diploma from Simon Sanchez High School. Perez survived the hardships of World War II, but as the oldest of eight siblings, she was forced to end her education early in order to care for her family.More >>
90-year old Guadalupe Santos Perez became the first person to receive an honorary high school diploma from Simon Sanchez High School. Perez survived the hardships of World War II, but as the oldest of eight siblings, she was forced to end her education early in order to care for her family.More >>
Guns, hundreds of dollars in jewelry and a 48 inch flat screen TV. A man accused of stealing and pawning some of those items before getting high on meth pleaded not guilty in court today.More >>
Guns, hundreds of dollars in jewelry and a 48 inch flat screen TV. A man accused of stealing and pawning some of those items before getting high on meth pleaded not guilty in court today.More >>
The Judiciary of Guam announced on Tuesday that seven individuals have successfully completed the necessary requirements to graduate from the Adult Drug Court Program.More >>
The Judiciary of Guam announced on Tuesday that seven individuals have successfully completed the necessary requirements to graduate from the Adult Drug Court Program.More >>
Guam Shipyard crowned champions of the 10th Annual Bank of Guam GFA Cup men's soccer tournament after beating out the NAPA Rovers 4-1.More >>
Guam Shipyard crowned champions of the 10th Annual Bank of Guam GFA Cup men's soccer tournament after beating out the NAPA Rovers 4-1.More >>