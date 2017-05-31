GFD defends their $38 million budget request for FY2018

The Guam Fire Department was up next to defend their $38 million budget request for FY2018. While it's less than a 1% increase from the current fiscal year, the millions in overtime they're requesting set off alarms for Speaker BJ Cruz. With 126 vacancies in GFD, Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas explained overtime is inevitable.

"If my reading of your budget is correct, you're requesting 4.2 million in overtime and an additional 5.6 million for special pay including night differential, almost ten million dollars," Cruz said, to which San Nicolas responded, "Our attrition rate is through the roof. We're averaging about 15 retirees a year for the past five years."

San Nicolas continued, "The overtime is a reflection of our staffing shortages, we are admittedly spending a lot of overtime due to critical staffing shortages vices shutting down services or shutting down God forbid a fire station. So yes, overtime is a lot but we've done everything possible at this point to curtail or reduce it."

As for delays in hiring, San Nicolas could only defer lawmakers to the Department of Administration.