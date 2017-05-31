Security experts: don't stress about missile tests - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Security experts: don't stress about missile tests

Just as national media reports US aircraft carriers including the USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan heading to the Sea of Japan in what could be a message to North Korea, local homeland security officials spoke with the Guam Chamber of Commerce hoping to allay fears stemming from the increased tensions. Isa Baza has more

Back-to-back missile launches from North Korea have been raising concerns across the nation, and here at home. The US is monitoring these launches using technology ranging from satellites, to war ships, to the terminal high altitude area defense systems both in Guam and South Korea.

These systems can shoot down long range ballistic missiles from either the endo- or exo-atmosphere, and have a near 100 percent success rate. With these defenses in place, Guam Homeland Security Advisor George Charfauros we're more likely to be struck by lightning than a ballistic missile from the rogue country. He said, "Don't be afraid about the whole thing, just go about your daily lives."

He expressed the utmost confidence in the military's ability to respond to potential threats, noting Guam's defense system has at least 16 launchers each capable of shooting down one single missile. There is also other missile defense technology on the Korean peninsula and in the pacific ocean, and this is only what's been unclassified.

"The missile test they've been conducting recently, I believe they're going to about 450-500 miles. That range is not within the range of Guam, Guam is about 3,500 kilometers away, and there are several other factors that play into the accuracy and confidence in having that missile become a direct threat to Guam," said Charfauros.

Meanwhile, Office of Civil Defense administrator Charles Esteves said despite the defense capabilities in place, the island is also prepared for the worst case-scenario, including how to coordinate response and recovery efforts, even if the chances of that ever happening are extremely low. "We are very confident in our military service members and the job and mission they are doing to protect Guam," he said.

