GPD wants $39 million for Fiscal Year 2018

A call for more police officers on the force. For hours lawmakers listened to the Guam Police Department's plea for more money to be put into their budget. But it was rather compelling testimony given by one woman, a civilian, that caught the attention of many.

Martha Mejia from Inarajan said it best announcing, "They all said they're short manpower. I'm asking you, I come before you that we give them this budget." She sat quietly in the corner for hours as the Guam Police Department's Chief of Police JI Cruz justified their $39 million budget request for Fiscal Year 2018. That's $1.4 million more than what was allotted for the current fiscal year.

Part of the increase is a result of projected growth in personnel - a total of 43 additional officers patrolling the streets and ultimately, peace of mind for Mejia who testified on her experience with GPD involving her elderly mother. "GPD was there. Provided me the service I needed. But it was too late. I lost my mom. For 20 minutes they had to revive her," she explained.

"If GPD had all the manpower there and I was provided, my mom would still be walking just like everyone of us. She's bedridden right now," said Meija. "I'm asking you now. We need more manpower. We need more police officers out on the street. For the safety of our people."

According to GPD's presentation, already 126 violent crimes have been reported this fiscal year. That's 3 homicides, 43 rapes, 16 robberies, and 64 aggravated assaults. This time last fiscal year there were only 80 violent crimes. GPD attributes the increase in numbers to increased awareness and reporting.

Aside from keeping the streets safe, Guam law outlines GPD's five year expansion plan. Chief Cruz reminded lawmakers of the mandate, saying, "GPD is recruiting sworn officers every fiscal year and mandated to train up to 40 police officer trainees per year over five years from FY2017 to FY2021."

In response to Mejia's plea, Speaker BJ Cruz closed out by saying, "We will look at the budget that has been submitted to us by the governor and provide as much money as we possibly can."