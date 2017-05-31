Guam Live lineup set for this weekend

It's going to be a night you don't want to miss. The stage is coming together at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park in Tumon for the 4th annual Lotte Duty Free Guam LIVE international music festival.

Participants will enjoy eight amazing acts that include Sammy J, the John Dank Show, Anuhea, M-F-B-T-Y a.k.a. My Fans Are Better Than Yours, Magic, Spawnbreezie, Davidior and JED.

"It's just an honor to be part of just a big festival that for the past four years GVB and Lotte been throwing for local artists and worldwide artists and it's an honor to even be here," said GVB's Nate Denight.

Tickets are on sale now at all 76 Circle K locations or online at guam-live.com. Doors open at 2pm and the show will kick off at 4pm this Saturday.

They will also have offsite parking at GPO with free shuttle services to the event.