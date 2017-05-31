Concerns raised over Bill 92, would change legislative terms to four years

A bill introduced by Senator Mary Torres that would extend legislative terms from two years to four years has faced criticism from Senators Fernando Esteves and Tommy Morrison. Esteves raised concern that Bill 92 could stifle the people's voices, while Morrison questioned whether it facilitated public participation the way the citizens' legislature bill would. While UOG professor Ron McNinch supports the idea, he said it's also unclear whether legislative terms can be changed by local statute.

He said, "The terms appear to be limited by the Guam Organic Act. So to make this change I think we would either need to change the Guam Organic Act, or ask the Congress to amend certain parts of the organic act through local statute."

Meanwhile Senator Torres said she believes the use of staggered terms satisfies the Organic Act's requirements. She added that while she recognizes her bill is at odds with the part-time legislature bill introduced by Esteves and Morrison, she believes their approach could empower lobbyists and full-time staff members over elected leaders. She said looks forward to debating the merits of the bill on session floor.