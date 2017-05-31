Derek Santos pleads not guilty to stolen items and meth

Guns, hundreds of dollars in jewelry and a 48 inch flat screen TV. A man accused of stealing and pawning some of those items before getting high on meth pleaded not guilty in court today.

Derek James Santos is charged with burglary, theft of property, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a Guam firearms ID and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Court documents state he allegedly stole the items from his uncle's home in Chalan Pago.

It was during a search warrant at his home, authorities recovered some of the stolen guns and a glass pipe with drug residue.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 10.