Derek Santos pleads not guilty to stolen items and meth - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Derek Santos pleads not guilty to stolen items and meth

Posted: Updated:

Guns, hundreds of dollars in jewelry and a 48 inch flat screen TV. A man accused of stealing and pawning some of those items before getting high on meth pleaded not guilty in court today.

Derek James Santos is charged with burglary, theft of property, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a Guam firearms ID and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Court documents state he allegedly stole the items from his uncle's home in Chalan Pago.

It was during a search warrant at his home, authorities recovered some of the stolen guns and a glass pipe with drug residue.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 10.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Airport cop indicted for 2016 shooting makes first court appearance

    Airport cop indicted for 2016 shooting makes first court appearance

    Airport cop indicted for 2016 shooting makes first court appearance

    Nearly a year later and parties in a hot pursuit that ended in gunfire made their first court appearance today. Airport Police Officer Vincent R.Q. Castro faces felony aggravated assault charges and reckless conduct. The alleged victim, in this case, Joshua John Untalan Mesa also facing charges of theft by receiving stolen property, assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence of controlled substance with injuries, and eluding a police officer, to name a few. Both men were...More >>
    Nearly a year later and parties in a hot pursuit that ended in gunfire made their first court appearance today. Airport Police Officer Vincent R.Q. Castro faces felony aggravated assault charges and reckless conduct. The alleged victim, in this case, Joshua John Untalan Mesa also facing charges of theft by receiving stolen property, assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence of controlled substance with injuries, and eluding a police officer, to name a few. Both men were...More >>

  • GFD defends their $38 million budget request for FY2018

    GFD defends their $38 million budget request for FY2018

    GFD defends their $38 million budget request for FY2018

    The Guam Fire Department was up next to defend their $38 million budget request for FY2018. While it's less than a 1% increase from the current fiscal year, the millions in overtime they're requesting set off alarms for Speaker BJ Cruz. With 126 vacancies in GFD, Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas explained overtime is inevitable. "If my reading of your budget is correct, you're requesting 4.2 million in overtime and an additional 5.6 million for special pay including night d...More >>
    The Guam Fire Department was up next to defend their $38 million budget request for FY2018. While it's less than a 1% increase from the current fiscal year, the millions in overtime they're requesting set off alarms for Speaker BJ Cruz. With 126 vacancies in GFD, Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas explained overtime is inevitable. "If my reading of your budget is correct, you're requesting 4.2 million in overtime and an additional 5.6 million for special pay including night d...More >>

  • Motions fail in Mark Smith, Glenn Wong case

    Motions fail in Mark Smith, Glenn Wong case

    With just days until trial, defense motions for the case against Mark Smith and Glenn Wong to be dismissed on grounds the government failed to provide discovery.

    More >>

    With just days until trial, defense motions for the case against Mark Smith and Glenn Wong to be dismissed on grounds the government failed to provide discovery.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly