SSHS awards its first honorary high school diploma to WWII survivor Guadalupe Santos Perez

90-year old Guadalupe Santos Perez became the first person to receive an honorary high school diploma from Simon Sanchez High School. Perez survived the hardships of World War II, but as the oldest of eight siblings, she was forced to end her education early in order to care for her family. Despite the tragedies she endured during the war, Perez has lived long and full life, and is now the mother of four, grandmother of six, great-grandmother of 24, great-great-grandmother of one. She received the recognition on Wednesday evening before DOE leadership and her family.

The honorary high school diploma program honors those who survived the war but were unable to complete their education as a result.