Seven complete graduate requirements for Adult Drug Court

The Judiciary of Guam announced on Tuesday that seven individuals have successfully completed the necessary requirements to graduate from the Adult Drug Court Program. The program was established back in 2002 under the guidance of Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III to help reduce the number of drug-related crimes on Guam and make a significant impact on the substance abuse problems that face the people of the island.

The seven were first-time drug offenders with no prior records.

