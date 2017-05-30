Guam Shipyard wins soccer tournament - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam Shipyard wins soccer tournament

Posted: Updated:

Guam Shipyard crowned champions of  the 10th Annual  Bank of Guam GFA Cup men's soccer tournament after beating out the NAPA Rovers 4-1.

Tae Min Kim scored the first goal for Shipyard 6 minutes into the match. The Rovers were forced to play with only 10 players for the remainder f the game after Nathan Sablan was given a red card in the 13th minute of play.

Min Sung Choi took advantage of NAPA'S defensive woe and put Shipyard up 2-0 in the 19th minute of the contest getting his shot to go pass the Rovers keeper. Mark Chargualaf added the last 2 goals in the 65th and 83rd minute of the game.

NAPA's lone goal came in the 86th minute off a Marcus Lopez penalty kick.

Shipyard players were presented gold medals and hoisted the tournament's perpetual trophy in an awards ceremony following the match. The Rovers were awarded silver medals and the runner-up trophy.

    •   
