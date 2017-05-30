Motions fail in Mark Smith, Glenn Wong case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Motions fail in Mark Smith, Glenn Wong case

Just days until trial and defense wants charges against a former GHURA legal counsel thrown out. The defense motioned for the case against Mark Smith and Glenn Wong to be dismissed on grounds the government failed to provide discovery.

That motion follows several failed attempts to access a reported 1 million pages of discovery contained on a USB, which the government provided.

Smith, a former legal counsel for GHURA, allegedly profited from the Section 8 rental program by transferring his properties to Wong. Defense requests the court either dismisses the case with prejudice or orders that the government immediately print and deliver the documents and reimburse them for the third party they'll need to review and catalog the lengthy discovery.

Trial meantime is set for June 6th.

    •   
