KFC Bombers reign supreme, win GBA championship

Game 3 of the GBA Season 3 Championship Series went down last night. KFC Bombers taking on the MVP Stars. Ledget Glover coming out on fire, hitting shots early.

JP Cruz put up 22 for MVP, Cruz hit only 3 out of 16 shots from behind the line, 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Ryheam Trahan with the bucket, Trahan 16-points on the night as the Bombers held on to a 78-73 lead after 3 quarters of play. Big Man Christian Kakonda with another double-double, Kakonda pulled down 10 boards and scored 22-points for the Stars.

Teammate Darren Hechanova did all he could in the absence of Joe Blas. Hechanova put up a team high 25-points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists.

Christian Torres came off the bench for KFC and contributed with 13-points, making 6 of 7 shots from the free throw line to go with 9 rebounds, 3 of 8 from the field.

The Bombers picked up the win 103-96 to take home this year's championship trophy. Ledget Glover added finished with 23-points (5/9) shooting from the outside. As a team the Bombers hit 11/26 shots from 3-point range.

Tony Moses scored a game high 38-points on 14/25 shooting from the field. Moses was also name MVP.