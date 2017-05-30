Judiciary on lockdown after bomb threat - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Judiciary on lockdown after bomb threat

Posted: Updated:

The Judiciary of Guam is on lockdown after receiving a bomb threat and active shooter threat to the Guam Judicial Center. All Judicial Officers and Staff were directed to shelter in place.

The Marshal Services and Probation Services Divisions continue to take all necessary precautions at the Guam Judicial Center to ensure the safety and security of the building occupants to include customers of the Judiciary.

The Guam Police Department has been advised and is on-scene to investigate the threats.

UPDATE: The Judiciary has resumed normal operations. All appellate and trial court activities were uninterrupted. The Guam Police Department is currently investigating the threats.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Judiciary on lockdown after bomb threat

    Judiciary on lockdown after bomb threat

    The Judiciary of Guam is on lockdown after receiving a bomb threat and active shooter threat to the Guam Judicial Center. All Judicial Officers and Staff were directed to shelter in place.

    More >>

    The Judiciary of Guam is on lockdown after receiving a bomb threat and active shooter threat to the Guam Judicial Center. All Judicial Officers and Staff were directed to shelter in place.

    More >>

  • Traffic stop leads police to major drug bust in Agat

    Traffic stop leads police to major drug bust in Agat

    Traffic stop leads police to major drug bust in Agat

    A drug find during a traffic stop in Agat late Tuesday afternoon led police to a major drug bust down south. Benjie Bio Bustillo, 40, of Agat, is charged with Possession of a Schedule I and II Drug and Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to Deliver. 

    More >>

    A drug find during a traffic stop in Agat late Tuesday afternoon led police to a major drug bust down south. Benjie Bio Bustillo, 40, of Agat, is charged with Possession of a Schedule I and II Drug and Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to Deliver. 

    More >>

  • Psychiatric evaluation of DOC officer Darren Cruz not yet made public

    Psychiatric evaluation of DOC officer Darren Cruz not yet made public

    Psychiatric evaluation of DOC officer Darren Cruz not yet made public

    Details of a psychiatric evaluation performed on Department of Corrections officer Darren Jared Carandang Cruz was not made public in court today. As we reported, Cruz wants to change his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental illness. Cruz is accused of hiding inside a home before forcing a woman and a man to another location where he allegedly beat the man. The prosecution says they reviewed the psychiatric report but will first discuss the details further with the v...More >>
    Details of a psychiatric evaluation performed on Department of Corrections officer Darren Jared Carandang Cruz was not made public in court today. As we reported, Cruz wants to change his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental illness. Cruz is accused of hiding inside a home before forcing a woman and a man to another location where he allegedly beat the man. The prosecution says they reviewed the psychiatric report but will first discuss the details further with the v...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly