Judiciary on lockdown after bomb threat

The Judiciary of Guam is on lockdown after receiving a bomb threat and active shooter threat to the Guam Judicial Center. All Judicial Officers and Staff were directed to shelter in place.

The Marshal Services and Probation Services Divisions continue to take all necessary precautions at the Guam Judicial Center to ensure the safety and security of the building occupants to include customers of the Judiciary.

The Guam Police Department has been advised and is on-scene to investigate the threats.

UPDATE: The Judiciary has resumed normal operations. All appellate and trial court activities were uninterrupted. The Guam Police Department is currently investigating the threats.