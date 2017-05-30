Traffic stop leads police to major drug bust in Agat

A drug find during a traffic stop in Agat late Tuesday afternoon led police to a major drug bust down south. Benjie Bio Bustillo, 40, of Agat, is charged with Possession of a Schedule I and II Drug and Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to Deliver. According to GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos, the Mandaña Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Agat after illegal drugs were found in a car during that pullover. A large amount of meth and cash had been found and confiscated from the suspect's car and home.

The investigation is all part of the task force's ongoing efforts to reduce and eliminate the distribution and use of illegal drugs on Guam, she said.

This case remains open and the investigation is on-going.

Bustillo was booked and confined.