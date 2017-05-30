Psychiatric evaluation of DOC officer Darren Cruz not yet made public

Details of a psychiatric evaluation performed on Department of Corrections officer Darren Jared Carandang Cruz was not made public in court today. As we reported, Cruz wants to change his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental illness. Cruz is accused of hiding inside a home before forcing a woman and a man to another location where he allegedly beat the man. The prosecution says they reviewed the psychiatric report but will first discuss the details further with the victims. A continued hearing is set for June 14th. Jury selection is scheduled for October 16th.