Officials to decide where start with Simon Sanchez repairs with limited budget

Education officials discussed bills affecting Simon Sanchez High School today, including Bill 35, which would fund an architectural and engineering design for the new campus. But while the bill has good intentions, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the money it provides simply is not enough for the needed plan.

"Based on the estimate, again talking about $3-4 million, and they gave us $430,000 I don't know if we'd be able to come up with the remainder," Fernandez said.

Meanwhile, officials also discussed Bill 87, which would instead use the $430,000 dollars to fund immediate campus repairs at the Home of the Sharks. While the amount is less than half of what DOE requested, Fernandez said it may be able to fund more projects than expected. The reason is that three temporary classrooms the department hoped to repair may instead be condemned. The public hearing to discuss both bills is set for this Thursday.