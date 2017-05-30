Man caught stealing from Kmart

A 36 year old man is under arrest after he was caught stealing more than $500 in merchandise from KMart over the weekend. Gerino Tamilan Jr. is charged with retail theft. Court documents state a man was seen on store video surveillance loading up a shopping cart with numerous items including an air conditioning unit then leaving the store without paying.

He was stopped by the loss prevention office and later arrested.

Taliman was released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.