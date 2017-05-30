Finding homes for island military veterans

They served their country, but now some are faced with homelessness. In an effort to tackle the ongoing issue facing island veterans, the Summit to end Veteran Homelessness brought together stakeholders to discuss solutions.

From the trenches to the streets, as Juan Flores said, "WestCare has been dealing with over 100 veterans each year, who are literally almost homeless, or veterans who's situations might lead to homelessness." While Flores, WestCare Pacific Islands' regional vice president, said the latest Point-in-time homeless count identified over 20 homeless veterans in Guam, there are dozens others who seek services from the nonprofit that specializes in putting a roof over their heads.

"There are a couple categories of veteran homelessness, one are the ones that we meet out at the beach, or in the villages, or somewhere in the community, who literally are not living in any reasonable housing situation," he continued. "The other are those veterans who are challenged because of economic reasons, behavioral health issues, who are now vulnerable to homelessness."

But while behavioral health is one factor to consider, the cost of housing is another. "Flores said with the limited amount of affordable housing in Guam, many homes are simply out of reach for veterans," he said.

"GHURA and other government agencies have also been very successful in developing low income housing units, and I think if that trend continues, then we're going to continue to have housing that might be available to veterans with limited income," he explained.

And for those who struggle to find shelter, his organization provides services ranging from emergency housing and rental and utility assistance to case management. Flores stated, "So right now I would say it's not enough."

The reason? This particular program is only available for veterans who have served on active duty, leaving a gap for other veterans also in need. The one day summit worked with various community organizations including the Homeless Coalition and GHURA to come up with an action plan and specific steps to address the issue in the years to come.

To learn more about WestCare's services you can call 472-0218.