Terminated officer said he did all he could for assaulted detainee

A fired corrections officer is speaking out saying he did the best he could to help detainee Justin Meno the day he was found brutally beaten in the prison's maximum security unit. Ex-corrections officer and Army National Guard member Benjamin Urquizu says it was just him and another junior officer.

He says he's not normally assigned to the Special Housing Unit, but he was working Post 6 that day. It's been two months since the attack on Meno, and he admits the gruesome discovery still gives him nightmares.

"Horrific, terrible," Urquizu told KUAM News. "There's no one single word to describe what happened. All I know is I did what I could." Urquizu says he was wrongfully fired - he is the officer who found Meno in the Post 6 east wing yard area.

As we reported, the internal affairs report states the inmates apparently clogged the sewer-lines, flooding the cells. The inmates and detainees were all let out to clean it up. Urquizu says he had to head into the range to bring Meno out to go to court.

"I was terrified, but I went down. As I was making my way down, I finally reached his cell, you can see there was no sign of him. I already know there's several individuals, some in front of me, some behind me," he explained.

But he could only see seven of the eight people being held in that wing...missing was Meno. He had a feeling something wasn't right.

"I look at his cell and I can see blood droplets. Right before I'm about to check the yard I could hear what sounds like hard breathing, gurgling. I open that maybe about arms length and I am shaking because I could see an individual who is unidentifiable, hogtied and I can't do nothing. So now I'm scared, I'm worried, I got inmates behind me, I'm by myself and down there. I take the range keys and tucked it in my pants and I take my cell phone and I put it and say in my head, Lord, if it's my time then so be it, let it be swift and I love my family," he said.

In fear, Urquizu slowly made his way to safety, recalling, "I let them know lockdown, let them get help, officer needs assistance, there's an individual down. I don't know if he's...I could see him hogtied, I could see blood around him."

Once back up arrived and the inmates were secured. He walked back to the yard area with the nurse to check on Meno. "I remember when I untied him and he opened his eyes and looked at me and I said just hang in there and he closed his eyes," he said. "Started resuscitating, turned him to his side, turned him to his back and that's when we were able to get him out."

Urquizu is also clearing the record that he has no idea who was involved in the attack. "I didn't see anybody down there with him, I didn't see anyone come out. I just don't know. And that's what hurts me the most is not being able to help," he said.

During the investigation, Urquizu was placed on admin leave without pay, then on admin leave with pay. He says he it was during his youngest daughter's promotion ceremony that he was served his termination notice. "It's like you take someone who put their life on the line from hero to a zero and because I had the least amount of years," he said.

The entire situation is tough for him and his family. "I put my heart and soul into that job and I am proud of that uniform," stated Urquizu.

Urquizu even walked-out at one point during the interview, his wife comforting him the entire time. When he came back he shared his sympathy for the Meno family, and hopes that justice will be served to whoever is responsible.

He is also seeking justice - fighting to get his job back, saying, "I did the right thing, I did what I could."

Meno remains in stable condition at GMH.

Three other officers also disciplined include Lt. Mary Helen Lizama who as we reported filed a grievance against her letter of reprimand. She is accused of failing to secure the crime scene.

Two other officers have yet to file their appeal.

Meantime, Urquizu who is appealing his dismissal is set to go before the Civil Service Commission this week on June 1.

DepCor terminated him citing refusal or failure to perform his duties and responsibilities, insubordination and other misconduct.

