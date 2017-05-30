FBLG, JFK secure 6-year accreditation

Two public schools have gained six-year accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, including both FB Leon Guerrero Middle School and John F. Kennedy High School. JFK principal Dr. Barbara Adamos said the Home of the Islanders hasn't had the full six-year recognition in almost fifteen years.

"I shared the news with my administrative team, with our teachers and our staff, and we're overjoyed, we just celebrate our successes and we got the word out to the community that we're accredited for six more years," she proclaimed.

She said school's accreditation coordinators have been preparing for this since 2014, adding WASC representatives visited the school in March. She hopes to continue the school's progress and wants to focus on boosting attendance and school interventions.