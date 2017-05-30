FBLG, JFK secure 6-year accreditation - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

FBLG, JFK secure 6-year accreditation

Posted: Updated:

Two public schools have gained six-year accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, including both FB Leon Guerrero Middle School and John F. Kennedy High School. JFK principal Dr. Barbara Adamos said the Home of the Islanders hasn't had the full six-year recognition in almost fifteen years.

"I shared the news with my administrative team, with our teachers and our staff, and we're overjoyed, we just celebrate our successes and we got the word out to the community that we're accredited for six more years," she proclaimed.

She said school's accreditation coordinators have been preparing for this since 2014, adding WASC representatives visited the school in March. She hopes to continue the school's progress and wants to focus on boosting attendance and school interventions.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Psychiatric evaluation of DOC officer Darren Cruz not yet made public

    Psychiatric evaluation of DOC officer Darren Cruz not yet made public

    Psychiatric evaluation of DOC officer Darren Cruz not yet made public

    Details of a psychiatric evaluation performed on Department of Corrections officer Darren Jared Carandang Cruz was not made public in court today. As we reported, Cruz wants to change his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental illness. Cruz is accused of hiding inside a home before forcing a woman and a man to another location where he allegedly beat the man. The prosecution says they reviewed the psychiatric report but will first discuss the details further with the v...More >>
    Details of a psychiatric evaluation performed on Department of Corrections officer Darren Jared Carandang Cruz was not made public in court today. As we reported, Cruz wants to change his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental illness. Cruz is accused of hiding inside a home before forcing a woman and a man to another location where he allegedly beat the man. The prosecution says they reviewed the psychiatric report but will first discuss the details further with the v...More >>

  • Officials to decide where start with Simon Sanchez repairs with limited budget

    Officials to decide where start with Simon Sanchez repairs with limited budget

    Officials to decide where start with Simon Sanchez repairs with limited budget

    Education officials discussed bills affecting Simon Sanchez High School today, including Bill 35, which would fund an architectural and engineering design for the new campus. But while the bill has good intentions, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the money it provides simply is not enough for the needed plan. "Based on the estimate, again talking about $3-4 million, and they gave us $430,000 I don't know if we'd be able to come up with the remainder," Fernandez said. Mea...More >>
    Education officials discussed bills affecting Simon Sanchez High School today, including Bill 35, which would fund an architectural and engineering design for the new campus. But while the bill has good intentions, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the money it provides simply is not enough for the needed plan. "Based on the estimate, again talking about $3-4 million, and they gave us $430,000 I don't know if we'd be able to come up with the remainder," Fernandez said. Mea...More >>

  • Man caught stealing from Kmart

    Man caught stealing from Kmart

    A 36 year old man is under arrest after he was caught stealing more than $500 in merchandise from KMart over the weekend. Gerino Tamilan Jr. is charged with retail theft.

    More >>

    A 36 year old man is under arrest after he was caught stealing more than $500 in merchandise from KMart over the weekend. Gerino Tamilan Jr. is charged with retail theft.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly