Should senators serve four-year terms?

Would you rather have your senators serving a two-year term, which they do currently, or extending it to four years? Bill 92 would do just that but it also limits Senators from serving more than three consecutive terms at a time.

The measure was introduced by Senator Mary Torres and Speaker BJ Cruz. If the bill becomes law it would take effect during the next general election.

According to Senator Torres the bill would allow lawmakers the time to focus on their jobs and lesser time on the campaign trail.