Should senators serve four-year terms?

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A 36 year old man is under arrest after he was caught stealing more than $500 in merchandise from KMart over the weekend. Gerino Tamilan Jr. is charged with retail theft.More >>
A 36 year old man is under arrest after he was caught stealing more than $500 in merchandise from KMart over the weekend. Gerino Tamilan Jr. is charged with retail theft.More >>
JFK principal Dr. Barbara Adamos said the Home of the Islanders hasn't had the full six-year recognition in almost fifteen years.More >>
JFK principal Dr. Barbara Adamos said the Home of the Islanders hasn't had the full six-year recognition in almost fifteen years.More >>
Would you rather have your senators serving a two-year term, which they do currently, or extending it to four years? Bill 92 would do just that but it also limits Senators from serving more than three consecutive terms at a time.More >>
Would you rather have your senators serving a two-year term, which they do currently, or extending it to four years? Bill 92 would do just that but it also limits Senators from serving more than three consecutive terms at a time.More >>
54-year-old A.N.D. is the latest victim to file suit against the Church. His named predator is former priest Father Louis Brouillard. When A.N.D. was only 11, he was participating in a Boy Scouts Jamboree at Ypao Beach.More >>
54-year-old A.N.D. is the latest victim to file suit against the Church. His named predator is former priest Father Louis Brouillard. When A.N.D. was only 11, he was participating in a Boy Scouts Jamboree at Ypao Beach.More >>
It's the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive, and this week the Guam Visitor's Bureau got the President's "E" Award for Export Service during a ceremony held last week in the nation's capitol.More >>
It's the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive, and this week the Guam Visitor's Bureau got the President's "E" Award for Export Service during a ceremony held last week in the nation's capitol.More >>
It's not too late to check out the Guam Musuem's "CHamoru Yu': Perspectives on CHamoru Identity" exhibition. The exhibition first opened in March as part of Mes CHamoru' festivities and will run through June 4.More >>
It's not too late to check out the Guam Musuem's "CHamoru Yu': Perspectives on CHamoru Identity" exhibition. The exhibition first opened in March as part of Mes CHamoru' festivities and will run through June 4.More >>