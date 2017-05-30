GVB receives coveted presidential "E" Award

It's the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive, and this week the Guam Visitor's Bureau got the President's "E" Award for Export Service during a ceremony held last week in the nation's capitol.

Here you see GVB leaders with Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. The award is given to those who have made a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports. The "E" awards committee was specifically impressed with GVB's Tourism 2020 strategic development plan and engagement which resulted in exceptional year over year growth in tourism to Guam.