Governor Calvo has until June 7th to review casino bill

The fate of the Casino at the Liberation carnival now rests in the hands of the governor.

Last week, lawmakers unanimously passed Bill 50, which would get rid of the casino at the carnival immediately. Adelup confirms they received nine bills, including Bill 50, late last Friday. They are now reviewing each measure before the governor signs off. A governor's spokesperson tells KUAM that they would need at least a couple of days to review the bills. Governor Calvo has until June 7th to act on the measures.